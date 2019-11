A protester is escorted by medical staff out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation passed by Congress intended to support protesters in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move sure to anger China.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say when Trump would approve the legislation.