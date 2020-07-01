Pompeo calls Hong Kong law an 'affront to all nations'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the new security law China has imposed on Hong Kong was an affront to all nations and that Washington would continue to implement President Donald Trump’s directive to end the territory’s special status.

Pompeo told a news briefing the United States was deeply concerned about the safety of everyone in Hong Kong and said Article 38 of the law purported to apply to offenses committed outside Hong Kong and likely included Americans.

“This is outrageous and an affront to all nations,” he said.

Pompeo recalled that on Friday, the United States implemented visa restrictions on those responsible for the Hong Kong crackdown and on Monday announced it would end exports of defense equipment and dual-use technology through the territory.

“Free Hong Kong was one of the world’s most stable, prosperous and dynamic cities. Now, now it will be just another Communist-run city where people will be subject to the party elites’ whims,” Pompeo said.

“We will continue to implement President Trump’s directive to end Hong Kong’s special status.”

Asked how far Washington would go in stripping Hong Kong of the special economic status its has enjoyed under U.S. law, Pompeo said: “I’ll just repeat what the President said: He wants to ensure that, with a handful of exceptions, Hong Kong is treated just like mainland China.”

Pompeo noted a decision by the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to designate Chinese firms Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp as threats to U.S. national security.He also highlighted a U.S. government business advisory warning about “reputation, economic, and legal risks” of doing business with entities linked to human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

Pompeo reiterated concerns he has expressed about what he called “deeply disturbing reports” that China was imposing a policy of forced sterilization on Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

“We call on all nations, women’s advocates, religious groups and human rights organizations to stand up for the Chinese people’s basic human dignity,” he said.