U.S. calls China 'thuggish regime' for singling out U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators gather as Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Hardcourt Road, Admiralty, in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a “thuggish regime” for disclosing personal details and a photograph of a U.S. diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

“I don’t think that leaking an American diplomat’s private information, pictures, names of their children, I don’t think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing. “That is not how a responsible nation would behave.”