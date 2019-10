Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her third policy address via TV after her session at the legislative council was disrupted by heckling pro-democracy lawmakers, as seen at a restaurant in Hong Kong, China, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam presented her annual policy address via video on Wednesday after some lawmakers disrupted the legislative session, shouting and jeering as she started her speech.

Lam is expected to announce a raft of property initiatives in a bid to restore confidence in her administration after more than four months of anti-government protests.