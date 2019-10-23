World News
October 23, 2019 / 7:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong legislature officially kills controversial extradition bill

1 Min Read

Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu announces the withdrawal of the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, meeting one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters but unlikely to end months of often violent unrest.

The rallying cry of the protesters, who have trashed public buildings in the Chinese-ruled city and thrown petrol bombs at police, has been “five demands, not one less”, including universal suffrage.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Nick Macfie

