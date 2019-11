Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city’s legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

The statement comes one day after The city’s High Court vetoed down a ban on wearing face masks during public demonstrations.