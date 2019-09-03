Hong Kong leader says she never discussed resigning with Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the Chinese-ruled city’s political crisis, responding to a Reuters report about a recording of her saying she would step down if she could.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of the former British colony since mid-June in sometimes violent protests against now-suspended draft legislation that could have seen people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

Lam told business leaders last week that she had caused “unforgivable havoc” by introducing the bill and that if she had a choice she would apologize and resign, according to a leaked audio recording.

Lam told a televised news conference that she had never considered asking to resign and that Beijing believed her government could solve the three-month-long crisis without China’s intervention.

“I have not even contemplated discussing a resignation with the central people’s government. The choice of resigning, it’s my own choice,” Lam said.

“I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong ... That’s why I said that I have not given myself the choice to take an easier path and that is to leave.”

Lam added that she was disappointed that comments made in a private meeting, where she had been sharing the “journey of my heart”, had been leaked.

China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said it was confident that Hong Kong’s government had the will and ability to end the violence. Activists have attacked the legislature, the airport, government offices and the Liaison Office, the symbol of Chinese rule.

It also said some Western politicians had been bending over backwards to support separatists in Hong Kong and that its status as a Chinese territory was not up for discussion.

The growing unrest has evolved into a broader call for Hong Kong to be granted greater autonomy by Beijing, which has often accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.

Comments on the Reuters story about Lam appeared to be censored on mainland Chinese social media, although state media covered Lam’s news conference.

In the audio recording, Lam said that her ability to resolve the crisis was “very, very limited” as she had to serve “two masters” and the issue had been elevated “to a national level”, a reference to the leadership in Beijing.

But Lam said on Tuesday that her government had the confidence of Beijing and could bring an end to unrest itself.

“I think I can lead my team to help Hong Kong to walk out from this dilemma. I still have the confidence to do this,” she said. “Up till now, the central government still thinks (the Hong Kong) government has the ability to handle this.”

DEMANDS

Hong Kong school and university students boycotted classes and held rallies for a second straight day, calling for what protesters call their “five demands”.

Other than the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, protesters want the retraction of the word “riot” to describe rallies, the release of all arrested demonstrators, an independent inquiry into the police and the right for Hongkongers to democratically choose their own leaders.

Under Hong Kong law, rioting can carry a 10-year prison sentence.

Lam has said she is open to dialogue with protesters but has made no concessions on these demands.

“I think Carrie Lam doesn’t have much power,” said Poon, a 21-year-old engineering student at Hong Kong University.

“No matter she can step down or not, it doesn’t matter. Chief executive is still chosen by the central government. What matters is she refuses to response to the five demands. She’s an irresponsible leader.”

The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since the unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday. Some then targeted the MTR subway station in nearby Tung Chung, ripping out turnstiles and smashing CCTV cameras, glass panels and lamps with metal poles.

Police have arrested more than 1,140 people since the protests began, including high-profile activists like Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of the pro-democracy “Umbrella” movement five years ago that foreshadowed the current unrest.

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees wide-ranging autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.

The protesters fear those freedoms are being slowly eroded by Beijing, a charge China vehemently denies, saying China is its business and no one else’s.

With protesters and authorities locked in an impasse and Hong Kong facing its first recession in a decade, speculation has grown that the city government may impose emergency laws, giving it extra powers over detentions, censorship and curfews.

Lam said on Tuesday that her government was considering all legal avenues to solve the crisis.