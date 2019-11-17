Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus

Protesters stand with gas masks amidst tear gas during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters emerging from a university campus on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness, as overnight violence restarted.

Hours earlier, police tear gas forced hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in some of the most dramatic scenes since protests began more than five months ago.