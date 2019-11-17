World News
November 17, 2019 / 2:52 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus

1 Min Read

Protesters clash with police at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters emerging from a university campus on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness, as overnight violence restarted.

Hours earlier, police tear gas forced hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in some of the most dramatic scenes since protests began more than five months ago.

Reporting By Greg Torode and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below