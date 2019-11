FILE PHOTO: Deputy Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung and Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung attend a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang took office on Tuesday with a warning that “fake news” was undermining the reputation of his police force.

Tang replaces outgoing Commissioner Stephen Lo amid a fiery standoff with anti-government protesters at a university, and following five months of intensifying protests against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments in the Asian financial hub.