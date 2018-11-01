Technology News
November 1, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Hong Kong securities regulator to propose 'sandbox' for crypto exchanges

1 Min Read

Ashley Alder, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, addresses the Pan Asian Regulatory Summit by Thomas Reuters in Hong Kong, China October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will propose a regulatory regime known as a “sandbox” for crypto exchanges, its chief Ashley Alder said on Thursday.

“Sandboxes” typically afford fintech firms special regulatory waivers for a limited period of time.

In February this year, the regulator said it would crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges that operate in the Asian financial hub without a license or violate local securities laws.

Reporting by Alun John; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
