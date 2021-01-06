Hong Kong police say 53 arrested in operation involving 1,000 national security officers

Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under security law as crackdown intensifies, in Hong Kong, China January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled city’s opposition camp.

Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police under the national security department, was speaking at a press briefing shortly after Secretary for Security John Lee said the government will not tolerate “subversive” acts.

Earlier, authorities arrested prominent pro-democracy advocates tied to an unofficial, independently organised vote in July 2020 to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election.