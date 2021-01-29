Hong Kong government says it will not recognise BNO passports from Jan 31

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Friday that British National Overseas (BNO) passports cannot be used for immigration clearance and will not be recognised as a form of proof of identity in Hong Kong.
The move follows China’s countermeasures against the British government’s handling of issues related to its special British passports.
The measure will be effective from Jan. 31.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.