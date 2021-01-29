Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing’s move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

