UK says British National (Overseas) passports are legitimate

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said that British National (Overseas) passports were a legitimate international travel document, responding to China’s foreign ministry which said it would consider not recognising them.
The BN(O) passports were issued to eligible Hong Kong citizens when Britain handed back the region to Chinese control. BN(O) eligible citizens have been offered a path to British citizenship following a row over new security laws imposed on Hong Kong.
