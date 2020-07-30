UK condemns disqualification of Hong Kong election candidates

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures as he speaks during the meeting with U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo (not pictured), at Lancaster House in London, Britain July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday condemned a decision by Hong Kong to disqualify 12 candidates for its upcoming elections, saying it was clear the candidates had been barred because of their political views.

“I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council elections,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“It is clear they have been disqualified because of their political views, undermining the integrity of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Joint Declaration and Hong Kong’s Basic Law.”