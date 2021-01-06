Canada condemns Hong Kong arrests as grave repression of pluralism

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to media at a cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday condemned China’s mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong as a “grave repression of political pluralism” and called for the detainees to be freed.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter the arrests demonstrated a total disregard for Hong Kong’s laws and a further erosion of the “One country two systems” framework set up in 1997.