China says it supports Hong Kong government in strengthening management of media

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it supports the Hong Kong government in strengthening the management of media in the territory, following a move by Hong Kong police to narrow the definition of “media representatives”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Hong Kong new media rules exclude recognition of press passes issued by local media associations including the HKJA and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association (HKPPA).

Reporting by Cate Cadell; editing by John Stonestreet

