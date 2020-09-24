China says it supports Hong Kong government in strengthening management of media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it supports the Hong Kong government in strengthening the management of media in the territory, following a move by Hong Kong police to narrow the definition of “media representatives”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Hong Kong new media rules exclude recognition of press passes issued by local media associations including the HKJA and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association (HKPPA).