Hong Kong court finds leading democracy activists guilty of unauthorised assembly

Democratic Party founder and barrister Martin Lee and Albert Ho arrive at the West Kowloon Courts for verdicts in landmark unlawful assembly case, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court found seven prominent democrats guilty on Thursday of unauthorised assembly, including barrister Martin Lee, 82, and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the latest blow to the city’s beleaguered democracy movement.

The group were accused of taking part in an unauthorised assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, when anti-government protests roiled the financial hub. They had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sentencing will be delivered at a later date.