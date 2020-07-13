World News
July 13, 2020 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte after their meeting at the German governmental guest house in Meseberg, outside Berlin, Germany July 13, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong is no reason for the European Union to sever dialogue with the world’s second-biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

“It is important that EU member states are trying to find a common policy toward China and a common answer,” Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“This is very important for me. (But) this is no reason not to remain in dialogue with China.”

