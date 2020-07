Finland should not apply Hong Kong extradition treaty after security law, foreign minister says

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto makes a statement to the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday the Nordic country’s extradition treaty with Hong Kong should not be applied as Beijing’s new security law means people could be transferred to mainland China.

“The situation has changed from the time when the treaty was signed,” Haavisto told a news conference. “It should not be applied.”

China’s imposition of a new security law has seen countries such as Britain and Canada caution citizens of an increased risk of arbitrary detention in Hong Kong and possible extradition to mainland China.