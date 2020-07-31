Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong: Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pauses as he meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature by a year.

“The Hong Kong government’s decision to disqualify a dozen opposition candidates for the election and postpone the elections to the legislature is another infringement on the rights of the citizens of Hong Kong,” Maas said.

“We have repeatedly made our expectation clear that China lives up to its legal responsibilities under international law,” he said, adding that included ensuring rights under the Basic Law as well as the right to free and fair elections.