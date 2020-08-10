World News
August 10, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK warns HK media freedom must be upheld after Lai's arrest

1 Min Read

Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily was detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON (Reuters) - A national security law is being used to silence opposition in Hong Kong where media freedom needs to be maintained, a junior British Foreign Office minister said on Monday, after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

“Deeply concerned by arrest of ⁦Jimmy Lai & 6 others in #HongKong,” Nigel Adams said on Twitter.

“Media freedom must be upheld. More evidence the National security law being used as pretext to silence opposition.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon

