China says Hong Kong legislators endangering national security can be disqualified

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top decision-making body decided on Wednesday to allow for immediate disqualification of Hong Kong legislators who endanger national security, seek the city’s independence or seek foreign interference, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The measure applies to lawmakers who were ruled invalid to stand for elections previously scheduled for Sept. 6 as well as for future violations, the report said, adding that legislators who are disqualified will be announced by Hong Kong’s government.

Hong Kong’s 19 opposition lawmakers have threatened mass resignations should any of them be disqualified from the Legislative Council, or Legco - the former British colony’s mini-parliament.