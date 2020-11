Former pan-democratic legislators Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung and Dennis Kwok speak to the media after they were disqualified when China passed a new resolution in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s 19 pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest at a move by Beijing that led to the ousting of four members of the city’s legislature earlier in the day, opposition legislator Wu Chi-Wai said on Wednesday.