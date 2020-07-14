Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary elections

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States was gravely concerned over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s warning that the territory’s pan-democratic primary elections may have violated China’s new national security law.

In a statement, Pompeo said Washington will be watching developments in Hong Kong closely as the legislative council elections there on Sept. 6 approach.