U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he signed legislation and an executive order to hold China “accountable” for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.

At a Rose Garden news conference, Trump said he is ending Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a punishment against China for what he called its “oppressive” actions against the people of Hong Kong.