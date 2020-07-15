China summons U.S. ambassador over Hong Kong Autonomy Act

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest at the Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China will take necessary measures including sanctions against relevant U.S. entities and individuals in order to protect its interests, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said as he met U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad.

Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called “oppressive actions” against the ex-British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.