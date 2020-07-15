Politics
July 15, 2020 / 2:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to impose retaliatory sanctions over U.S. law on HongKong

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. individuals and entities after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law penalising banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new Hong Kong national security law.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Beijing strongly opposes the latest U.S. action and urged Washington to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, state television reported.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below