White House condemns Hong Kong's decision to delay election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday condemned Hong Kong’s decision to postpone a Sept. 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

“This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong’s prosperity,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters. “This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration.”