China says opposes countries meddling in China's domestic affairs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it strongly condemned and firmly opposed meddling in its domestic affairs by the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia, after they condemned the arrest of activists in Hong Kong.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a news briefing in Beijing.

Foreign ministers from the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia condemned last week’s arrest of over 50 democracy activists in Hong Kong in a joint statement on Sunday, calling on China to respect the freedom of the people on the island.