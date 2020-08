FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday U.S. sanctions against her will cause “inconvenience” in her personal affairs, but nothing she will take to heart.

Lam was speaking a week after Washington imposed sanctions on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials for actions it said curtailed political freedoms in the former British colony.