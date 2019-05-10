Hong Kong reports African swine fever case

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong government confirmed an African swine fever case on Friday night, in a further sign that the virus is continuing to spread beyond mainland China’s borders.

The case of the incurable disease was found in Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse which is located in the New Territories, bordering China’s southern Guangdong province.

Around 6,000 pigs in the slaughterhouse will be culled, an official from the food and health department said, adding that the slaughterhouse will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

The disease, which is fatal to pigs but harmless in humans, has spread to every province on the Chinese mainland since its initial detection in August 2018.

Earlier this month, China asked pork processors and pig dealers to obtain certificates proving their products are free from African swine fever.