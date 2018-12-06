Chairman of HK's Hopewell offers to take firm private for $2.7 billion

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hopewell Holdings Ltd (0054.HK) said a consortium led by its chairman has offered to take the Hong Kong-based property and infrastructure group private for HK$21.26 billion ($2.7 billion).

The deal, offered by Chairman Gordon Wu and affiliates, will allow shareholders to exit their investment amid increased market volatility and uncertainty, Hopewell said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.

The offer price represents a nearly 47 percent premium over the stock’s previous close.

Hopewell’s stock, suspended from trading since Monday, surged more than 31 percent to HK$34.80 in resumed trading early on Thursday, its highest level in more than 11 years.

The company, which listed its shares in Hong Kong in 1980, also has business interests including power plants, property management, hotel ownership and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

“Given the continued low liquidity of the shares, it is difficult for the scheme shareholders to execute on-market disposals efficiently without adversely affecting the market price of the shares,” Hopewell said.

The consortium, which owns 36.9 percent of the company, offered to buy all outstanding 547.85 million shares, or 63.1 percent of the issued share capital it does not already own, for HK$38.8 per share in cash.

($1 = 7.8140 Hong Kong dollars)