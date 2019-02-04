Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Weir faces four-year ban

(Reuters) - Australian trainer Darren Weir faces a four-year suspension from the sport after deciding not to contest charges against him for the possession of equipment used to deliver electric shocks to horses, Racing Victoria (RV) said on Monday.

Victoria Police seized four electric devices, known within the racing circuit as ‘jiggers’ and which are outlawed, at the 2015 Melbourne Cup winner’s stables on Jan. 30.

At a hearing with Racing Victoria, Weir confirmed he would not be contesting the three charges brought against him when he faces Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board (RAD), where stewards will seek a four-year disqualification.

“Until such time as the RAD Board convenes to hear and determine Mr Weir’s charges, the stewards have imposed strict conditions on his license that ensure he is not permitted to enter or race any horses as a trainer or owner,” Jamie Stier, RV’s executive general manager - integrity, said in a statement.

Assistant trainer Jarrod McLean, who was also arrested with Weir, will contest a charge possessing a similar device and RV said he can continue to train until his hearing.

Charges against a third man, Tyson Kermond, of failing to assist the stewards will not be pursued.