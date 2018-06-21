FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Flowers and dragons as hats take stage at Ascot Ladies' Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASCOT, England (Reuters) - Colorful blooms, buzzing bees and roaring dragons made an appearance at Royal Ascot on Thursday as revelers showed off their best millinery at the British horse-racing event’s Ladies’ Day.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 21, 2018 Racegoers cheer during the 2.30 Norfolk Stakes REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Women wore a range of eye-catching hats, many of them decorated with feathers and flowers of all colors and sizes.

Others opted for quirkier choices such as a hat made up of honeycomb with bees, a pair adorned with roaring dragons and one carrying a bottle of fizz and two glasses.

The race meeting, held in Ascot just outside London, lasts five days and has become as much known for the fashion as for the sport.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

