FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
June 19, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Meghan Markle makes Ascot racing debut in royal procession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan Markle made her debut on Tuesday at one of the English social season’s blue riband events, Royal Ascot, joining her husband Prince Harry in a horse-drawn carriage for the traditional procession along the course at the start of the five-day race meeting.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 19, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex during a trophy presentation Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Wearing a white Givenchy dress and black and white Philip Treacy hat, the new Duchess of Sussex and her husband were accompanied in the carriage by Harry’s uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie.

Thousands of racegoers cheered the newly-weds, who married a month ago in a glittering ceremony at the nearby Windsor castle.

Slideshow (24 Images)

They later presented a trophy to jockey Frankie Dettori who won the St James’s Palace Stakes on Without Parole.

The royal carriage procession was led by the Queen, 92, wearing a bright yellow coat and hat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall had given birth to her second daughter, the monarch’s seventh great-grandchild.

Reporting by Anu Shukla; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.