Australian mare Winx wins 27th straight race

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian champion mare Winx won the George Main Stakes for the third successive year on Saturday to register a 27th-straight victory and extend her record as the most successful flat racer in Group One races.

FILE PHOTO - Jockey Hugh Bowman reacts as he rides champion thoroughbred Winx to a national record 26th win in succession to claim a Group 1 race named in her honour at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Australia, August 18, 2018. AAP/Simon Bullard/via REUTERS

A day after her seventh birthday, Winx came from the back of the field at the final turn to win the 1,600 meters race by four lengths at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

Her 20th Group One victory put her just two wins short of the record of Irish hurdler Hurricane Fly, the now retired gelding who won 22 Group One races earlier this century.

“She’s just a star,” trainer Chris Waller told reporters.

“In that last 200 meters, that last 10 percent that you call on, is always there. I don’t mean to sound cocky, but she’s just an amazing animal.”

The bay mare already topped the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings after coming off a 126-day break to win the Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick last month.