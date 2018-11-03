Horse racing: Monomoy Girl cruises to Breeders' Cup Distaff win

Nov 3, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; A pack of horses run in the Maker's Mark Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf during the 35th Breeders Cup world championships at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kentucky Oaks champion Monomoy Girl cruised to an easy win in the $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The powerful chestnut horse took control at the midway point of the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-and-up fillies and never looked back on a sunny day in Louisville.

Monomoy Girl (9-5) finished a length ahead of Wow Cat (6-1) and a length and a half clear of Midnight Bisou (5-1).

It was the sixth straight Grade One win for Monomoy Girl and the first career Breeders’ Cup victory for trainer Brad Cox.

“She ran a tremendous race. I’m so proud of her,” Cox said.

“She has been training so well coming into this and she didn’t let us down.”

Jockey Florent Geroux said that despite making it look easy, Monomoy Girl didn’t even give her all on Saturday.

“Coming toward the wire I was like, come on, try a little bit,” he said.

“I was not going to the whip because I know she doesn’t like it. If I hit her right, she goes left. If I hit her right, she goes left,” said Geroux after his fifth career Breeders’ Cup win.