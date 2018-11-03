Sports News
November 3, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Horse racing: Accelerate wins Breeders' Cup Classic

1 Min Read

Nov 3, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Horses run down the front stretch during the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile in the 35th Breeders Cup world championships at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Accelerate won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in impressive fashion at Churchill Downs on Saturday, delivering trainer John Sadler his first career win at the competition in 45 tries.

The colt was reluctant to enter his stall before the race and spent much of the 1 1/4-mile run in the middle of the pack.

But he saved the best for last, overtaking the field down the stretch to win horse racing’s richest competition under sunny skies in Kentucky.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond

