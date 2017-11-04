Horse racing: Favorite World Approval wins Breeders' Mile

DEL MAR, California (Reuters) - World Approval broke free from the pack down the stretch to win the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club racetrack on Saturday.

After sitting back for the majority of the race, jockey John Velazquez shifted the gray 5-2 favorite into gear after the final turn and ultimately won by a comfortable 1 1/4 lengths.

The win was the fourth career Breeders’ Cup victory for trainer Mark Casse, who also conditioned 2015 Mile winner Tepin.

Promising three-year-old colt Lancaster Bomber came in second while Blackjackcat finished third on the hard, fast turf on a sunny day at the oceanside racetrack.