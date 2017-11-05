Gun Runner stuns Arrogate to win Breeders' Cup Classic

DEL MAR, California (Reuters) - Gun Runner won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in impressive fashion at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club racetrack on Saturday, trouncing a field that included last year’s winner and favorite Arrogate.

Nov 4, 2017; Del Mar, CA, USA; Gun Runner (5) races on the first stretch in the 12th race during the 34th Breeders Cup world championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Florent Geroux piloted the four-year-old colt to a 2 1/4 lengths win over second place finisher Collected in front of a packed grandstand to win America’s richest race.

“(I thought) he was going too fast but when I saw him pulling away, it was an unbelievable feeling,” Gun Runner owner Ron Winchell said.

Up and coming three-year-old colt West Coast finished third with Arrogate fifth behind War Story.

After a poor start, Arrogate never threatened to get near Gun Runner or Collected, who battled down the stretch in the 1 1/4-mile (2 km) race.

Nov 4, 2017; Del Mar, CA, USA; Gun Runner (5) leads in the 12th race during the 34th Breeders Cup world championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s so much better than that,” Arrogate trainer Bob Baffert said after the horse finished the last race of its illustrious career.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“It’s just really disappointing to see him go out like that because we know how great he is. At the same time, he has given us the biggest thrills in racing and I just feel sorry for the horse.”

Arrogate jockey Mike Smith said he did not think Arrogate, who has lost three straight races in Del Mar, showed his best form on the oceanside racetrack, which is known for its tight corners and firm, fast turf.

“He certainly didn’t run his race today. He ran only a C effort and still got beat by only five lengths,” Smith said.

“It is, what it is ... I know how good he is and hopefully he’ll go into the breeders shed and make some champions.”