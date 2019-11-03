Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Nov 2, 2019; Arcadia, CA, USA; Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Vino Rosso (10) wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, Calif. (Reuters) - Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic horse race on Saturday at Santa Anita Park, where another horse was taken away by ambulance after suffering an apparent injury.

Rosso stormed to the win but Mongolian Groom did not finish the race and was taken from the track in an equine ambulance.

Santa Anita Park has been under intense scrutiny following the deaths of 36 horses at the famed Southern California track this year.