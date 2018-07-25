Horse Racing: Dubai World Cup prize money raised to $12 million

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s ruler on Wednesday increased the Dubai World Cup purse to $12 million, maintaining its status as one of the world’s richest horse races.

FILE PHOTO: Jockeys compete during the Dubai World Cup 2018 - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - UAE - March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

The Dubai World Cup, which once was the richest race with a purse of $10 million, was eclipsed in 2017 by the Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Florida which now offers $16 million in prize money.

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum also issued a directive to increase total prize money of all races held during the cup to $35 million, the government media office said on Twitter.

Total prize money for the March 2018 races was $30 million, according to the Dubai World Cup website www.dubaiworldcup.com.

The increases go into effect for the 2018-2019 season. The next Dubai World Cup is scheduled to take place in March 2019.