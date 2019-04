Horse Racing - Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 6, 2019 Tiger Roll ridden by Davy Russell during the 5.15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase REUTERS/Peter Powell

(Reuters) - Tiger Roll became the first horse to win back-to-back Grand National since Red Rum with a devastating finish at Aintree on Saturday.

The hot favorite, ridden by jockey Davy Russell, kept out of trouble in the 40-horse field to emulate the feat of National great Red Rum 45 years ago.

Tiger Roll, the smallest horse in the race, won by three lengths from Magic of Light and Rathvinden.