Career-defining Derby win bitter sweet, trainer admits

(Reuters) - Trainer Bill Mott had been determined to add the Kentucky Derby to his Hall of Fame career but the manner of Country House’s victory, which came after favorite Maximum Security was disqualified on Saturday, left him with mixed feelings.

Apr 29, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Bill Mott trainer of Country House and Tacitus leads a horse to the track for morning works at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Maximum Security was first past the post by a length and a half in the 145th running of the Derby but was adjudged to have impeded War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Country House as they came around the turn and into the final stretch.

After a 20-minute steward’s enquiry, the favorite was out and Country House declared the winner, becoming, at 65-1, the second-biggest long-shot to win the race.

“As far as the win goes it’s bitter sweet,” Mott admitted. “I’d be lying if I said it was any different.

“You always want to win with a clean trip and have everybody recognize the horse as the great athlete that he is. I think due to the disqualification, I’m sure some of that is diminished.

“But this is horse racing.”

In the 144 previous runnings of the Derby, no horse had ever been disqualified after winning, although Dancer’s Image was stripped of the title in 1968 after a post-race test showed traces of a banned substance in its urine.

“I know the stewards had a very, very difficult decision,” Mott told reporters. “I’m glad I wasn’t in their shoes. I am glad I didn’t have to name the decision.

“But with that being said, I’m damn glad they put our number up.”

Saturday’s race in Louisville began as one of the most open in years after favorite Omaha Beach pulled out the day before due to a breathing problem.

That allowed Maximum Security, the colt who was unbeaten in his previous five outings, to start the race favorite, though its odds drifted slightly from 4-1 to 9-2 just before the odds.

The 1-1/4 mile race, called the “fastest two minutes in sports,” featured a guaranteed purse of $3 million and was run in front of more than 150,000 fans who packed the grandstands and infield of Churchill Downs.

The next challenge for the three-year olds will now come in two weeks at the Preakness Stakes, the second of the Triple Crown races, which is followed by the Belmont Stakes in June.

Only 13 horses in history have won all three races in the coveted Triple Crown.