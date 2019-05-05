Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified

May 4, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Flavien Prat aboard Country House (20) beats John Velazquez aboard Code of Honor (13) to the finish during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Country House was declared the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday when Maximum Security became the first horse in the history of the race to be disqualified after crossing the line first.

Country House’s team raised an objection to Maximum Security’s win, saying the 4-1 favorite’s wide turn heading into the stretch slowed down other horses on the sloppy track in rainy Louisville.

Code of Honor finished second and Tacitus was third.

The field was one of the most wide open in years after favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Friday due to a breathing problem.

The 1-1/4 mile race, called the “fastest two minutes in sports,” featured the largest guaranteed purse of $3 million and played out before more than 150,000 fans that packed the grandstands and infield of Churchill Downs.