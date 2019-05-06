Horse racing: Maximum Security owner to appeal Kentucky Derby DQ, skip Preakness

(Reuters) - The owner of Maximum Security, the horse that finished first in the Kentucky Derby but later disqualified for interference, said on Monday he would file an appeal with the state racing commission and not run the bay colt in the Preakness Stakes.

FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Flavien Prat aboard Country House (20) , Tyler Gaffalione aboard War of Will (1) , Luis Saez aboard Maximum Security (7) and John Velazquez aboard Code of Honor (13) race during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Gary West, whose horse became the first winner in the history of the famous race to be disqualified for an on-track infraction on Saturday, said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” that he was “stunned, shocked and in total disbelief” when second-place finisher Country House was declared the winner.

“This is something that is big enough that the entire racing world is looking at this and I think they deserve an opportunity to really know what was going on,” West, who owns Maximum Security with his wife, said of the decision to appeal.

After a 20-minute video review, officials found that Maximum Security, who was 4-1 favorite to win the 1-1/4 mile race, was guilty of a contact foul when he appeared to take a wide turn and impede other horses in the home stretch.

The disqualification ruling handed the win to Country House, which had been a 65-1 long shot.

“It was literally like the old TV show, ‘The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat’, all within a 22-minute period of time,” said West.

“Winning it was the most euphoric thing I have probably ever had in our lives and disappointment when they took the horse down for the first time in history, we were stunned, shocked and in total disbelief. It had never been done before.”

The decision even caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter the disqualification of Maximum Security could only happen in “these days of political correctness”.

West said he did see Maximum Security, who led the race from nearly start to finish, move over several lanes but felt such contact was inevitable given the number of horses in the Derby.

But West may have a battle on his hands as the Courier-Journal newspaper in Kentucky reported that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules do not allow for appeals of stewards’ decisions.

West was also critical of Churchill Downs for the number of horses allowed to race in the Kentucky Derby, which usually features 20 horses but this year was reduced to 19 after a late scratch.

“Churchill Downs, because they’re a greedy organization, has (20 horses) rather than 14 like you have in the Kentucky Oaks, the Breeders’ Cup, every other race in America,” said West.

“Just because they can make more money, they’re willing to risk horses’ lives and peoples’ lives to do that. I’m not a fan of that. I think they ought to have 14 like every other race.,” said West.

“Yes I saw the horse move out, but every Kentucky Derby, you could sit down two or three or four horses if you wanted to, because it’s like a rodeo out there.”

When asked for comment, Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said in an email sent to Reuters that the size of the field was not a factor in Maximum Security’s disqualification.

“The infraction committed by Maximum Security has nothing to do with the number of horses in the race, which has been a consistent number for many years, and there is no evidence to the contrary,” said Flanery.

West also said there would be no rematch with Country Horse in the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown, the May 18 Preakness Stakes at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

“We are not going to run The Preakness,” said West. “There’s no Triple Crown on the line for us, and no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to.”