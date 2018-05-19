Horse racing: Justify claims Preakness, eyes Triple Crown

(Reuters) - Unbeaten Justify pulled away in the fog to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, as the Kentucky Derby winner set the stage for a Triple Crown bid next month.

May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) passes Jose L. Ortiz aboard Good Magic (5) during the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The heavily favored three-year-old chestnut colt overcame the initial challenge of Good Magic on a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to add to his Churchill Downs triumph with a fifth victory in as many races.

A hard-charging Bravazo finished second and Tenfold was third as Good Magic faded toward the end of the 1 3/16 mile (9.5 furlongs) dirt track race.

A victory in the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 9 would earn trainer Bob Baffert his second U.S. thoroughbred racing Triple Crown in four years after American Pharoah achieved the feat in 2015.