Santa Anita introduces new technology to aid horses

FILE PHOTO: Nov 2, 2019; Arcadia, CA, USA; Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Vino Rosso (10) races in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Santa Anita Park, where 35 horses have died as the result of injuries in the past year, said on Friday it was introducing new technology for diagnosing pre-existing conditions in racehorses.

A MILE-PET Scan machine - the first of its kind - will provide imaging of the fetlock (ankle) joint, the most common area for injuries, the Southern California track said in a news release.

Santa Anita Park added it is expecting to install in January a Standing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), another example of cutting-edge diagnostic technology.

“The Stronach Group (owners of the track) is committed to doing what we can to provide horsemen with access to resources that will help them to better assess the health and fitness of horses in their care,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President.

“We continue to make progress with the installation of the MILE-PET scan machine at Santa Anita. This state-of-the-art technology reflects a new standard of care within Thoroughbred racing.”